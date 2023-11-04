Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

