Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 1,553,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

