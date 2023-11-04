CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

