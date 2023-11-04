Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,550,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after buying an additional 43,337 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

CHKP stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $138.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

