Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its position in Chegg by 3.7% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

