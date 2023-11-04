Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $965.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Chegg has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 15.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Chegg by 91.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

