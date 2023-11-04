Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Chemours from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

