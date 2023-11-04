Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $89.36 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $106.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,029,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,952,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

