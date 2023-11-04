Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CPK opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.