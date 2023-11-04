Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Holdings Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 867.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.09 and a beta of 0.96. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

