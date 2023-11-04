Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.32.
Get Our Latest Report on Chewy
Chewy Stock Up 5.4 %
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.