Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.32.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 192.09 and a beta of 0.96. Chewy has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 133,340.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after buying an additional 1,758,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $43,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

