China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

CGA opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.