China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
