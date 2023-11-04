China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.21

Shares of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 12491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

