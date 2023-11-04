Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +5% yr/yr to ~$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

CHD stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.44.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 694,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,623,000 after purchasing an additional 344,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

