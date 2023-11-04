Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $43.17.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
