Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $34.02 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

