Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.88.

Chuy’s stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

