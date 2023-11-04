Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 176,629 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 982.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

