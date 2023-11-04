Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 38,084 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 131.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

