Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,079 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,177,000 after acquiring an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.8 %

WBA opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

