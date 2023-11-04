Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 14,379 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 127.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $215,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.5 %

Dollar General stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $260.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

