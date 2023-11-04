Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 4,993 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

