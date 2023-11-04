Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 60,806 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1,012.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,806 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

