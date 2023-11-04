Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 68,673 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,673 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.13% of Carnival Co. & worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 339,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUK opened at $11.36 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

