Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $785,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,008 shares of company stock worth $436,037. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

