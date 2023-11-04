Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $116.80 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

