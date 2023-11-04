Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 962.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,837 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,188,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,562,000 after buying an additional 55,629 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,841,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1,776.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 456,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,701,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Paramount Global Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at 17.50 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of 13.40 and a 12-month high of 29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of 18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 7.62 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

