Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.65 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $241.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.77 and its 200-day moving average is $247.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

