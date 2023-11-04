Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.97 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.