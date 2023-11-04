Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

