Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,871 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $253.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day moving average is $279.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.