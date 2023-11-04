Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

