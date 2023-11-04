Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,560 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.50.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

