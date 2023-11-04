Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 107,468 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,468 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 300,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

