Cielo S.A. (CIOXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on December 1st

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Cielo Price Performance

Cielo stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Cielo has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cielo had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cielo will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

