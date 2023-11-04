Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRUS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 432.7% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

