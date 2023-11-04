Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 4,656 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $436,037 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

