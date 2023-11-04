Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

TIP stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

