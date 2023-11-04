Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 6.2 %

WBD stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

