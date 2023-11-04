Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $211,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $61.47 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

