Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.