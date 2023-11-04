Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CoStar Group Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CoStar Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.