Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $194,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

