Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $249,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after buying an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $72.45 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

