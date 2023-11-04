Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $297,000 in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $56,317,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 107.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 761.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 47.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter.

ACLX opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of -0.57. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

