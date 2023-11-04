Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after buying an additional 587,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after buying an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

