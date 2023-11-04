Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

IYJ stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.77. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

