Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,515 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.