Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,869 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,509,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Atlassian by 41.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $129,166,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.44.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 108,456 shares in the company, valued at $21,396,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

